Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. 5th Municipal Community of Athens

Lands for sale in 5th Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Area 620 m²
Property Code. 1287 - Plot Peristeri FOR SALE. Size: 620 sq.m, Price620.000 € George Kost…
€620,000
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2768 sq.meters in Athens. The plot is located opposite of OAKA stadium
€1,50M
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 340 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€600,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir