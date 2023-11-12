Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. 5th Municipal Community of Athens

Commercial real estate in 5th Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

4 properties total found
Office 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Ref: 163 - Galatsi Office For sale 1 Area, 2 WC, area 110 sq.m, 1st Floor, Building Year: 20…
€115,000
Commercial in Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
Thist is a two-storey exhibition - conference center, in Metamorfosis North Athens next to K…
€17,80M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a commercial space of total area 180 sq.m which is located in Kolo…
€295,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
The apartment is located in Pedion tou Areos area
€245,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir