Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. 5th Municipal Community of Athens

Residential properties for sale in 5th Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

apartments
13
15 properties total found
3 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece We offer an apartment with private s…
€400,200
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece The residence features a green area. Apart…
€240,548
3 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece We offer apartme…
€480,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€185,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€440,000
House in Athens, Greece
House
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€110,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
For Sale - Residential Studio - Athens North: Nea Ionia - Kalogreza 38 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
€105,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 530 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€350,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: 1488 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, on the facade Apartment of total surface 106 sq…
€295,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Property Code: 1409 - FOR SALE newly built 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surfa…
€100,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: 1232 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surf…
€220,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Code: 1163 - Heraklion FOR SALE Maisonette with total surface of 180 sq.m. 2 levels. It cons…
€200,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Nea Ionia FOR SALE Apartment 1 Bedroom(s)1 Livingroom(s)1 Kitchen(s)1 Bathroom(s) Size: 69 m…
€45,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
€185,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€130,000

Properties features in 5th Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir