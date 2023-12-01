Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. 1st Municipal Community of Athens
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in 1st Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€173,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

