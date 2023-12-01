Show property on map Show properties list
  Greece
  Greece
  Residential
  1st Municipal Community of Athens

Residential properties for sale in 1st Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€173,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€120,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

