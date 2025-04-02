Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Oyarifa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Oyarifa, Ghana

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK157This development is a spacious upcoming 2 and 3-bedroom homes located in …
$45,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
$95,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
$55,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes