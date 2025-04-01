Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Haatso
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Haatso, Ghana

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Haatso, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID:NL007This new development is a collection of 2 and 3 bedroom luxury terrace apar…
$155,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Haatso, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Haatso, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: NL014This development is a collection of townhouses and apartments in a residen…
$1,200
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes