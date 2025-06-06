Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Gomoa East District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gomoa East District, Ghana

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 10 bedrooms in Gomoa East District, Ghana
TOP TOP
House 10 bedrooms
Gomoa East District, Ghana
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 10 000 m²
Number of floors 3
It is situated on a 10,000 sqm plot of land, outbuildings can be added. There is also a hous…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gomoa East District, Ghana

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go