Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Bosomtwe District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bosomtwe District, Ghana

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Aduaben, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Aduaben, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: KSI004This start of the art development is an exclusive gated community inside …
$350,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bosomtwe District, Ghana

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go