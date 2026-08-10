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Houses for sale in Awutu Senya East Municipal District, Ghana

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Adwinhuhia, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Adwinhuhia, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Partially completed 3-bedroom house * 2 bathrooms * 2 toilets * Spacious living hal…
$43,000
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