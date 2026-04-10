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Penthouses in Zwickau, Germany

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1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Zwickau, Germany
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Zwickau, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a penthouse apartment. The building is architecturally stunning, incredibly beautifu…
$45,463
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