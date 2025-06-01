Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Worthsee
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Worthsee, Germany

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Socking, Germany
Villa 7 rooms
Socking, Germany
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxury equipment, garden and swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in an elit…
$11,33M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Socking, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
Socking, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
High-tech villa with luxury equipment, garden and swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in the eli…
$11,97M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Worthsee, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go