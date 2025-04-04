Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Vorpommern-Ruegen
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garage

Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Vorpommern-Ruegen, Germany

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms in Gustow, Germany
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
gro ß es, quiet natural foundation ü 2 Str ä nden (including 1 gr ö ß erer, Sch ö ner bathin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vorpommern-Ruegen, Germany

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes