Apartments for sale in Tonisvorst, Germany

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vorst, Germany
2 room apartment
Vorst, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer apartments in a new building in the city 47918 Tönisvorst. Very advantageous loc…
$286,485
3 room apartment in Vorst, Germany
3 room apartment
Vorst, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer apartments in a new building in the city 47918 Tönisvorst. Very advantageous loc…
$469,682
2 room apartment in Kreis Viersen, Germany
2 room apartment
Kreis Viersen, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$463,659
Properties features in Tonisvorst, Germany

