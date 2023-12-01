Show property on map Show properties list
  Germany
  Germany
  Residential
  Suedwestpfalz

Residential properties for sale in Suedwestpfalz, Germany

2 properties total found
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Dellfeld, Germany
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Dellfeld, Germany
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
€200,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Dellfeld, Germany
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Dellfeld, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€219,000
Properties features in Suedwestpfalz, Germany

