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Сommercial property in Spalt, Germany

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1 property total found
Hot deal. Hotel and land for sale in Grossweingarten, Germany
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Hot deal. Hotel and land for sale
Grossweingarten, Germany
Area 2 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Property Description This traditional hotel with its attached restaurant occupies a prime…
$1,37M
VAT
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