Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Saxony-Anhalt
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

сommercial property
16
hotels
4
1 property total found
Shop 1 990 m² in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Shop 1 990 m²
Saxony-Anhalt, Germany
Area 1 990 m²
$1,39M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go