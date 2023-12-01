Reussen, Germany

from €7,50M

115–145 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Investment facilities in Germany Duplex houses "Modern Living" with apartments with a living area of 115 square meters. m. These two-story duplex houses are built of monolithic materials, without a basement, with a two-stage roof with an undeveloped attic and consist of two apartments of 115 square meters. m. Our homes are energy-efficient homes and meet the KfW 55 standard. The first floor will be equipped with an entrance hall, guest toilet with shower, open kitchen, living room and dining room with terrace, utility / storage room under a massive staircase to the upper floor. On the second floor there is a bathroom with a window, two children's or work rooms, a bedroom and a small staircase. You can get to the unfinished attic on the retractable stairs. Since the acquisition is carried out directly by the developer, additional brokerage commissions are not charged. This is a fixed price of ( from 320,000.00 euros per apartment in a duplex house ), including a turnkey plot, at no additional cost, such as connecting to engineering communications, finishing, painting, coatings, etc. If desired, you can purchase solar panels with a battery. ( Creation of external objects, for example, landscape design, is not provided by the developer ). House duplexes "Modern Family" with apartments with a living area of 145 square meters. m. These three-story duplex houses are built of monolithic materials, without a basement, with a built-up attic floor ( an area of about 28 square meters. m ) and consist of two apartments with an area of 145 square meters. m. Our homes are energy-efficient homes and meet the KfW 55 standard. The first floor will be equipped with an entrance hall, guest toilet with shower, open kitchen, living room and dining room with terrace, utility / storage room under a massive staircase to the upper floor. On the second floor there is a bathroom with a window, two children's or work rooms, a bedroom and a small staircase. A massive staircase leads to the attic floor ( an area of about 28 square meters. m ), which you can equip in accordance with your own ideas! Since the acquisition is carried out directly by the developer, additional brokerage commissions are not charged. This is a fixed price of ( from 399,000.00 euros per apartment in a duplex house ), including a turnkey plot, at no additional cost, such as connecting to engineering communications, finishing, painting, coatings, etc. If desired, you can purchase solar panels with a battery. ( Creation of external objects, for example, landscape design, is not provided by the developer ). Provided images are visualizations. Changes are possible in accordance with local conditions and requirements. All houses are sold without furniture and without a built-in kitchen. We also offer other investment projects in Germany, from 4 houses ( 1.2 million euros ) to 180 houses ( 90.0 million euros ). Detailed information is available upon request.