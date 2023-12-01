Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Roetha

Residential properties for sale in Roetha, Germany

2 properties total found
3 room house in Roetha, Germany
3 room house
Roetha, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Hertel + Wolf Baugesellschaft mbH
Languages: Deutsch
3 room house in Roetha, Germany
3 room house
Roetha, Germany
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
€400,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Hertel + Wolf Baugesellschaft mbH
Languages: Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir