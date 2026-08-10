Shops for sale in Regionalverband Saarbruecken, Germany

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  3. Regionalverband Saarbrucken
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Stores in Regionalverband Saarbrucken, Germany

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2 properties total found
Shop 9 700 m² in Saarbruecken, Germany
Shop 9 700 m²
Saarbruecken, Germany
Area 9 700 m²
Chain hypermarket with a KFC branch / + branches of 2 other well-known chain enterprises wit…
$12,79M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 9 700 m² in Saarbruecken, Germany
Shop 9 700 m²
Saarbruecken, Germany
Area 9 700 m²
A network hypermarket with a branch of KFC/+ branches of 2 other well-known network enterpri…
$12,90M
Leave a request
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