Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. North Rhine-Westphalia
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments in Bochum, Germany
Multilevel apartments
Bochum, Germany
Area 46 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir