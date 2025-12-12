Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Neckar Odenwald Kreis, Germany

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in 13, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
13, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8
Bright apartment in the center of Marly - ready to move in! For sale is a well-maintained …
$113,130
