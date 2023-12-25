Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

сommercial property
9
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Malchin, Germany
Shop 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Malchin, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Modernly renovated property that can be used directly for private living + business purposes…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir