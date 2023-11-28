Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Malchin, Germany

Investment 10 bedrooms in Malchin, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms
Malchin, Germany
Rooms 160
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 351 m²
Number of floors 4
€295,000
Agency
'der land-makler'
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4916093203702 siebeneichen@t-online.de
