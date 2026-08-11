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Investment property in Main Taunus Kreis, Germany

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1 property total found
Investment 80 m² in Eschborn, Germany
Investment 80 m²
Eschborn, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the first floor with a central loca…
$2,90M
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