  2. Germany
  3. Markischer Kreis
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Markischer Kreis, Germany

1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ludenscheid, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ludenscheid, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/3
🏠 A cozy 3-room apartment in the center of Lüdenscheid is an excellent investment for living…
$82,696
