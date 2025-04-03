Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Maerkisch-Oderland
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Maerkisch-Oderland, Germany

2 properties total found
Apartment 42 rooms in Hoppegarten, Germany
Apartment 42 rooms
Hoppegarten, Germany
Rooms 42
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Rennbahnallee,Hoppegarten-BerlinInvestitionsmöglichkeitineineNeubauApartmentanlage,dreiGebäu…
$6,96M
Leave a request
Properties features in Maerkisch-Oderland, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
