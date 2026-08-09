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Offices for sale in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

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Office 19 800 m² in Obertshausen, Germany
Office 19 800 m²
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany! Office complex in Frankfurt am Main in a prestigious area…
$126,78M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 19 800 m² in Obertshausen, Germany
Office 19 800 m²
Obertshausen, Germany
Area 19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
Commercial real estate in Germany!Office complex in Frankfurt on Main in a prestigious area.…
$127,81M
Leave a request
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