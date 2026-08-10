Shops for sale in Landkreis Neu-Ulm, Germany

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Landkreis Neu Ulm
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Stores in Landkreis Neu Ulm, Germany

;
2 properties total found
Shop 1 000 m² in Senden, Germany
Shop 1 000 m²
Senden, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
New network supermarket ( delivery - 2021 ) in Ulm with a long-term lease. Total area: ab…
$4,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 000 m² in Senden, Germany
Shop 1 000 m²
Senden, Germany
Area 1 000 m²
New chain supermarket (delivery - 2021) in Ulm with a long lease agreement.Total area: about…
$4,18M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go