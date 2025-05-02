Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Landkreis Eichstatt
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Landkreis Eichstatt, Germany

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kipfenberg, Germany
3 bedroom house
Kipfenberg, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
The ChaletResort St. Englmar covers a total of approx. 13,700 m².     The Resort fits harmon…
$927,534
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Landkreis Eichstatt, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go