Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Landkreis Dingolfing-Landau

Commercial real estate in Landkreis Dingolfing-Landau, Germany

1 property total found
Commercial in Reisbach, Germany
Commercial
Reisbach, Germany
Area 6 848 m²
Rental income per year: 1 270,000 € Income per month: 105,833 € Profitability: 3.09% Euro / …
€41,04M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir