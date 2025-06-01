Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Landkreis Darmstadt Dieburg
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Landkreis Darmstadt Dieburg, Germany

2 properties total found
Shop 1 100 m² in Reinheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Edeka Supermarket is in good condition with a long lease agreement in the federal state of H…
$2,96M
Leave a request
Shop 1 100 m² in Reinheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Reinheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Edeka supermarket in good condition with a long-term lease in the federal state of Hesse - D…
$2,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go