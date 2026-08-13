Apartments for sale in Landkreis Boeblingen, Germany

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Apartments in Landkreis Boblingen, Germany

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Malmsheim, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Malmsheim, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-kept 2-room apartment is located on the first floor apartment building, in an excel…
$371,812
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