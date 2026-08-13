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Terraced Apartments in Landkreis Bad Tolz Wolfratshausen, Germany

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kochel am See, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Kochel am See, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a cozy Euro-two with modern Euro repairs. The layout includes an isolated bedroom a…
$509,560
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Properties features in Landkreis Bad Tolz Wolfratshausen, Germany

with Garden
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