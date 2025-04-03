Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Kreis Wesel
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Kreis Wesel, Germany

сommercial property
4
Revenue house Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Moers, Germany
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Moers, Germany
Rooms 269
Student dormitory in Dusseldorf, Germany with 269 rooms. For exact specifications please …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes