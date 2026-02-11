Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Kreis Recklinghausen
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Kreis Recklinghausen, Germany

Revenue house 3 578 m² in Datteln, Germany
Revenue house 3 578 m²
Datteln, Germany
Area 3 578 m²
Number of floors 4
Highly profitable facility with good near-term prospects!1) apartment building with 10 apart…
$2,32M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Revenue house 1 623 m² in Recklinghausen, Germany
Revenue house 1 623 m²
Recklinghausen, Germany
Area 1 623 m²
Number of floors 5
Income house in Germany, in Recklinghausen For sale income house, in the center of Reckling…
$2,34M
Revenue house 587 m² in Sickingmuhle, Germany
Revenue house 587 m²
Sickingmuhle, Germany
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment building in Germany in 45772 Marl Apartment building in Marl is for sale. House …
$902,918
