  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Kreis Mettmann
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Kreis Mettmann, Germany

Shop in Hilden, Germany
Shop
Hilden, Germany
Area 800 m²
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
€3,50M
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Mir