Apartments for sale in Hochtaunuskreis, Germany

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hochtaunuskreis
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Hochtaunuskreis, Germany

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt am Main - Bad H…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
4 bedroom apartment in Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
4 bedroom apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hohe, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt on Main - Bad H…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hochtaunuskreis, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go