Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Kreis Herzogtum Lauenburg
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kreis Herzogtum Lauenburg, Germany

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Escheburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Escheburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building.The cen…
$587,115
Leave a request
Condo 3 rooms in Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
$555,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kreis Herzogtum Lauenburg, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go