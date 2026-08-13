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Residential properties for sale in Kreis Herzogtum Lauenburg, Germany

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Escheburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Escheburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a balcony is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building.The cen…
$598,384
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Properties features in Kreis Herzogtum Lauenburg, Germany

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