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Hotels and hotel rooms in Bremen, Germany

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3*** Modern Hotel for Sale in Bremen in Bremen, Germany
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3*** Modern Hotel for Sale in Bremen
Bremen, Germany
The hotel, with excellent transport links, has a total of 80 rooms. The hotel features: …
$7,96M
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