Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Falkensee
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Falkensee, Germany

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in 6, Germany
UP UP
4 bedroom house
6, Germany
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$1,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go