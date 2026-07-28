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Terraced Duplexes, multi-family homes in Germany

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North Rhine-Westphalia
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Ellweiler, Germany
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Duplex 6 bedrooms
Ellweiler, Germany
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Separate house for two families with a swimming pool, sauna, summer kitchen and workshop - w…
$1,02M
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