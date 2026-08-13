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Residential properties for sale in Denzlingen, Germany

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Denzlingen, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Denzlingen, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-groomed apartment building. There's…
$462,441
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