Luetzen, Germany

from €8,00M

115–145 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Investment properties in Germany - 20 townhouses "Modern Living" semi-detached house with 115 m ² living space The two-storey semi-detached house with 115m ² living space is not basement and is built in solid construction with an undeveloped gable roof. It is a KfW efficiency house 55. The ground floor is equipped with an entrance area, a guest toilet, the open kitchen area, the living and dining room with a terrace, a utility room / storage room under the solid staircase to the upper floor. Upstairs there is a daylight bathroom, two children's or study rooms, the bedroom and the hallway area. The attic can be reached via a floor insert staircase for revision purposes. Since the acquisition is made directly by the property developer, there are no additional brokerage costs. This is a fixed flat rate, including the property and ready to move into, without additional costs such as development, expansion, painting, covering, etc. A PV system with memory can optionally be purchased. (External systems are not part). "Modern Family" semi-detached house with 145 m ² living space The three-storey semi-detached house with approx. 145 m ² living space is not basement and is built in solid construction with a built-in roof studio (approx. 28 m ² living space). It is a KfW efficiency house 55. The ground floor is equipped with an entrance area, a guest toilet with shower, the open kitchen area, the living and dining room with a terrace, a utility room under the solid staircase to the upper floor. Upstairs there is a daylight bathroom, two children's or study rooms, the bedroom and the hallway area. A massive staircase leads to the expanded roof studio (approx. 28 m ² living space). Since the acquisition is made directly by the property developer, there are no additional brokerage costs. This is a package fixed price, ready to move into, without additional costs such as development, expansion, painting, covering, etc. A PV system with memory can optionally be purchased. (External systems are not part of it) These are non-binding visualizations. These can change according to local conditions and requirements.