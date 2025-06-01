Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Borde
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Borde, Germany

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 19 m² in Flechtingen, Germany
Hotel 19 m²
Flechtingen, Germany
Area 19 m²
Apartments in the castle on the water, located in a climatic resort in the commune of Flecht…
$131,422
Leave a request
Hotel 31 m² in Erxleben, Germany
Hotel 31 m²
Erxleben, Germany
Area 31 m²
Apartments in the castle in Bartensleben, built in the mid-18th century in the Baroque style…
$240,318
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go