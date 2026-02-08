Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bautzen Budysin
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bautzen Budysin, Germany

1 property total found
Commercial property 5 000 m² in NeukirchLausitz, Germany
Commercial property 5 000 m²
NeukirchLausitz, Germany
Area 5 000 m²
Commercial building for sale, located in the heart of the commune of Neukirch (Upper Luzica)…
$1,42M
