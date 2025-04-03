Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tskaltubo Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tskaltubo Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
5 room house in Gvishtibi, Georgia
5 room house
Gvishtibi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale house with a plot of land  600 sq.m. NOT agricultural in the center of the resort t…
$40,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tskaltubo Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes