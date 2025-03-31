Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tqibuli Municipality
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Tqibuli Municipality, Georgia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Samtredia, Georgia
Plot of land
Samtredia, Georgia
Area 4 077 m²
For sale 4,077 sq.m. agricultural land plot in Samtredia, village Gomi. The plot is located …
$5,400
Leave a request
Plot of land in Khresili, Georgia
Plot of land
Khresili, Georgia
Area 1 164 m²
1,164 sq m agricultural land plot for sale in Tkibuli, village Dabadzveli. The property has …
$1,650
Leave a request
Plot of land in Samtredia, Georgia
Plot of land
Samtredia, Georgia
Area 3 115 m²
For sale is a 3,115 sq.m. agricultural land plot in Samtredia, Gomi village. The plot is loc…
$3,740
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes