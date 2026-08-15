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Long term villas for rent in Telavi Municipality, Georgia

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1 property total found
2 bedroom Villa in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
2 bedroom Villa
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
A premium two-story villa is available for rent, especially for those who value privacy, hig…
$3,500
per month
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